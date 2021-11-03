LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph just 2.5 seconds prior to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, according to prosecutors and an arrest report.
Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after the fiery crash that left a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog dead.
According to the report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, about 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2, Ruggs was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette at a high-rate of speed. He was traveling northbound in the center lane of Rainbow Boulevard, before veering off into the right lane, colliding with the back of the victim's 2013 Toyota RAV4 near Spring Valley Parkway. His vehicle slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed, the report read. Both vehicles traveled more than 500-feet each after impact, police said. Then, the victim's vehicle caught fire.
Multiple witnesses saw the incident and stopped to render aid. Due to the severity of the smoke and flames, no one was able to extricate the driver of the Toyota, who was trapped inside the RAV4. According to the report, she and her dog died after being unable to escape the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Following the crash, police conducted a field sobriety test. During the investigation, Ruggs appeared argumentative and uncooperative with police, prosecutors said. They state that he had an alcohol level .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. After a search, a loaded firearm was found in the Chevrolet's floorboard. It was seized as evidence.
Ruggs suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the trash and was treated at UMC Trauma before his arrest. A witness said Ruggs' body was "laying on the road" after the crash, with his feet still inside the car. During Wednesday's court hearing, he appeared in a neck brace and wheelchair. His female passenger was also treated for injuries.
The defense described Ruggs during the hearing as a "great teammate and community member" who has never been in trouble.
Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000, under the condition of electronic monitoring, though the state had pushed for $1 million bail. As part of the stipulations, Ruggs must also wear a device to monitor drinking and other controlled substances. He cannot drive and must surrender his passport.
Additional charges related to the illegal firearm are pending.
