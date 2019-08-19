LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Assembly Bill 309 passed in the 2019 Nevada Legislative session would allow Clark County commissioners to increase sales tax in the county towards homelessness and education.
Instead of the $0.25 sales tax increase that was initially proposed, Clark County commissioners proposed a one-eighth percent sales tax increase.
"That's half of what the legislature empowered us to do," Clark County commissioner Justin Jones said.
Funds raised from this tax would allow the Clark County School District to have flexible funding for teacher incentives and recruitment. It would add programs to reduce truancy, increase early education programs, and affordable housing programs.
But Jones said some of these programs would not be ready by next year.
"It was going to be difficult to roll out and scale up some of these programs in a short period of time," Jones said.
Instead of raising $108 million annually, the proposed sales tax increase would raise $54 million.
"The idea here is to be financially prudent. Start with eighth-of-a-cent so that we can get those programs started, make sure we are keeping an eye on them and allowing them time to scale up," Jones said.
