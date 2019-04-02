CLARK COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nearly one in 68 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
As the number keeps growing it’s more likely a first responder will come across a child with autism.
Under Assembly Bill 129, first responders would take mandatory training courses on how to deal with people with developmental disabilities.
Children with autism have some sort of behavioral or social challenge.
"People with autism are not talking at all or their limited in their language. So they’re not able to make multiple word sentences. They may not be able to get simple requests met," Lovaas Center Behavioral Analyst Eric Kessler said.
This is where challenges arise for responders when they arrive to a scene where a person may be one the autism spectrum.
“We teach our patrol officers- number one, signs and symptoms. So that number one they can recognize what an individual on the spectrum looks like,” said Henderson Police Officer Seth Coleman.
Since 2015, over 2,600 first responders across Nevada have gone through training through organizations like Loova and the Justin Hope Foundation.
Even though training is not mandatory in the state, Henderson Police Department has Coleman take officers through training to recognize not only the signs and symptoms, but teach how to deescalate situations in a safe matter.
“One of the big things we talk to officers is understanding what a meltdown is and what isn’t a meltdown. Understanding what stimulation is or self-stemming," said Officer Coleman.
This poses a challenge for first responders if they're not educated on handling these type of situations.
“Maybe there’s too much sensory overload or too much sensory stimulation. Or maybe they’re trying to talk to someone with autism who has no idea what they are saying and they’re not responding and they may take that as person being disrespectful or not listening to authorities and that’s really not the issue," Kessler said.
Autism shows no obvious signs. For first responders, it is their job to recognize facial cues, lack of eye contact or some sort of neurological impairment.
Officer Coleman and Kessler both said they’re hopeful the measure is passed so that all first responders can keep people with autism, their families and responding parties safe.
HPD, Special Olympics Nevada and Touro University Nevada will host a unique full sensory party Sunday, April 7.
For participation inquiries please contact Gina Olmeda at 702-777-4795 or gina.olmeda@tun.touro.edu
