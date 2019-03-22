LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A proposed bill in the Nevada Legislature would create a special license plate honoring the victims of the 1 October mass shooting.
Assembly Bill 333, sponsored by Assemblyman and State Assembly Majority Whip William McCurdy II (D), and State Assemblywomen Lesley Cohen (D) and Sandra Jauregui (D), would create the specialized license plate to commemorate the victims of Oct. 1.
Fees collected from the license plate would go to the state treasure's office, which would then be distributed to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center "on a quarterly basis," according to the proposed bill.
The center, the bill proposes, would use the funds to help those affected by the shooting through its resources and referrals.
Under AB 333, the plate would be issued with an additional $25 fee, as well as an additional $20 renewal fee.
Renders for the proposed license plate have not been released yet.
AB 333 has not reached any committee meetings within the Nevada Legislature.
