LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Prom season has arrived but affording the perfect dress or tuxedo isn’t possible for all Las Vegas Valley families.
Local nonprofit Project 150 brought back its annual Prom Closet event to make sure no high school student misses out on prom because of the financial burden.
Held for one day, the Prom Closet offers high school students a chance to pick out dresses, suits, tuxedos, shoes and accessories for prom free of charge.
The event helps upwards of 2,500 students each year and offers more than 4,000 prom pieces to pick from. Students will also be paired with a personal shopper.
"The bigger piece is the sense of joy that you get as an adult watching these kids with a sparkle in their eye knowing they have that opportunity to go to prom and enjoy it without having to be bogged down," said Veronica Marquez with Project 150.
Any high school student is eligible to attend the event. Students need to register at www.project150.org and bring their student ID.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Time slots in the afternoon are still available.
The event will take place at the open lot across from Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas on 6th and Stewart.
