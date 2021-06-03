LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This summer, don’t be surprised if a mountain lion or other top animal predator makes its way into your neighborhood. Several big cats have been spotted or captured this year especially near Summerlin. Right now, the Las Vegas area is in a severe and prolonged drought.
“Drought really effects all wildlife on a major scale,” Doug Nielsen with the Nevada Department of Wildlife said.
Drought means food is harder for all animals to find.
“If we don’t have the moisture on the ground, don’t have the grasses, seeds that feed the prey, species that in turn feed the predators… it effects all levels of wildlife in the food cycle,” Nielsen explained.
Las Vegas has been in a drought pattern for nearly 20 years. Within the last year and a half the drought pattern has reached severe levels.
“We have taken a valley that’s in the driest county, in the driest state in the Union… We’ve added master planned, we have added golf course-based communities, we’ve added water, we’ve added grass, we’ve added vegetation... We’ve created basically a false habitat on steroids,” Nielsen contended.
Smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels feed on grass and plants that attract larger animals.
“Those things that depend on those prey species and can’t find them elsewhere are going to come where they do find them,” Nielsen shared.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife said human presence alone usually scares most animals into running away, but when an animal poses a threat to humans they must step in and act.
“If we can get them to evacuate the setting where they are at and head back to the wild, then they are happy we are happy, and we go on our way. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always happen that way,” Nielsen stated.
A mountain lion was euthanized in a Summerlin neighborhood this week. NDOW said there were multiple attempts to sedate it, but ultimately wardens euthanized it for everyone's safety.
It's not just mountain lions coming out of their normal habitat during the drought. You may see other predators like coyotes, bobcats, and foxes in the Las Vegas Valley.
