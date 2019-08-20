LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A construction project on storm drains in the east Las Vegas Valley will keep lanes along Boulder Highway restricted for 21 months, according to the City of Las Vegas.
The Flamingo-Boulder Highway Storm Drain Project starts Monday, Aug. 26, according to a media release.
More than 5,000 feet of "new, reinforced concrete box" will be installed within Boulder Highway from Sahara Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. The project also includes improvements to storm drains, water supply and sewers in the area and will cost $29.9 million.
According to the city, drivers can expect multiple lane restrictions through the duration of the project. It will also impact nearby streets including St. Lous Avenue, Oakey Boulevard, Atlantic Street and Euclid Avenue.
The project is led by the Clark County Flood Control District to relieve heavy storm flows along the stretch of road.
Alternate routes for the north-south drive include Eastern Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
