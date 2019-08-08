LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After 1,200 days of construction delays, Thursday will be a day to celebrate as The Nevada Department of Transportation will conduct the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Project Neon.
“It’s really been a monumental undertaking," NDOT's Tony Illia said. "It’s not every day you get a chance to be a part of billion dollar project through the middle of downtown Las Vegas.”
The Las Vegas City Council was not happy with the new HOV Lanes along I-15 and they are extremely unhappy with NDOT’S new 24/7 HOV enforcement policy. When NDOT was asked how they are going to respond to the city’s resolution asking the state to change the HOV Lane hours, back to the way they were, Illia said, "I guess we’re all going to find what the state’s responses together during the next Transportation Board Meeting”
The next State Transportation Board meeting is Monday, Aug. 19th at NDOT headquarters and the public is welcome to attend. Governor Steve Sisolak is the chairman of the transportation board, but NDOT was unaware of Sisolak's opinion on the new HOV lanes.
"I’m not aware of but that question would be best directed to the Governor’s office,” Illia said.
The governor's office did not respond after multiple requests for comment on the HOV debate. Sisolak also cancelled his appearance at today's ribbon cutting citing a scheduling conflict.
If the public wants to attend today’s ribbon cutting, it will be taking place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the new Industrial Road overpass just south of Charleston Boulevard.
