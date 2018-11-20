LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several hundred attended the Project Homeless Connect event in east Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The event featured dozens of agencies and organizations that offer a variety of assistance services including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.
“The services they’re in need of most, maybe its housing, maybe it’s healthcare, maybe it’s a haircut, a hot meal,” a representative said.
Todiah Coleman said she just moved here with her two boys, but her roommate put them out.
“I’m just trying to find housing, trying to get my CNA out here and stuff, and I think some of the places are helping,” she said.
Emily Paulsen said she's been working with Southern Nevada’s homeless for over a decade she believes that connections like this will help.
“Families and individuals this time of year need a lot of help the weather is turning cold and we want to get as many people connected to Services as possible,” Paulsen said.
Project Homeless Connect was free to attend, and is coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service.
During last year’s event, about 600 volunteers helped about 3,000 Project Homeless Connect attendees.
