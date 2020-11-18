LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families in the Las Vegas area are needing food as we head into the holidays and local organizations are doing their part to provide it.
Project 4 Humanity will be giving food away every Wednesday for the rest of 2020 at 912 Sahara Ave.
The program begins at 8 a.m. until the food is gone.
