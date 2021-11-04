LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Project 150 is distributing 4,000 holiday meal boxes to help feed homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Las Vegas.
The organization plans to distribute 2,000 during Thanksgiving and another 2,000 before Christmas to help students and their families.
Volunteers will prepare the meals at Project 150’s facility, and on November 18 more than 70 high schools will receive them. Each meal box contains a full Thanksgiving feast, including turkey, stuffing, vegetables and potatoes.
“We’re stepping up to ensure students and their families have meals during the holidays. The need is always great, but even more so during the holiday season,” said Kelli Kristo, executive director of Project 150. “This is a great way to feed it forward, and we’d like to ask the community for their continued support.”
A donation of just $25 provides a meal that feeds a family of four.
All monetary donations are welcome. Gift cards to grocery stores are also being accepted and can a be dropped off at Project 150. Donations for the holiday meal program are being accepted through the end of the year.
For more information about Project 150, visit www.project150.org or call (702) 721-7150.
