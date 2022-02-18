LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is partnering with the Vial of Life Project to help first responders get critical information during medical emergencies.
The program provides free informational kits to residents for a person's and family's medical information to be gathered together in one place. This will ensure that in the case of an emergency, first responders can quickly access the information and be aware of a patient's medical conditions and needs when the patient is unable to communicate.
The kit reduces the chance of delaying a patient treatment.
The kit includes a form to fill out, with instructions to add medical history, medications taken, insurance information and any other important information, such as do not resuscitate or medical power of attorney orders.
The kit is placed on the refrigerator with a magnet. The kit also includes two stickers, one for the front door or front window to alert responders that there is a kit on the refrigerator. The second sticker goes on the kit itself.
Those interested in a free kit can get one by visiting https://cityoflasvegas.link/VialOfLifeKits
