LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is offering resources to families in desperate need to keep their pets in their home.
A representative of The Animal Foundation said many people who surrender their pets to the shelter don't do it because they don't want the pet anymore, but because they can't afford it.
The program is called "Keeping Every Person and Pet Together" (KEPPT) and aims to help families so they don't have to make that choice.
"We know that many people are forced to make the very difficult decision to surrender their pet due to a lack of resources, and we never want that to be the case," Ari Medecki, the manager of KEPPT program, said. "We know the benefits of having your pet home with you, from the mental health aspect and just in general how helpful it's been to for people to have their pets with them"
The program offers free food once a month, emergency vet care as well as pet deposits sent straight to landlords.
The Animal Foundation says they also accept donations to keep the program going.
For more information, click here.
