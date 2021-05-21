LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cars blocking intersections, doing doughnuts, and speeding through neighborhoods. As FOX5 reported earlier this week, nearly 60 people were busted near Shadow Rock Park in the northeast valley last weekend.
A group of competitive street racers said what's taking place inside city limits is giving street racing a bad name.
“A true street racer spends thousands and thousands in their vehicles and their cars and take pride in it,” Brett Bergeron, owner of Insane Power in Henderson said. Bergeron has been racing cars since he could drive. He said there is a right way and wrong way to do it.
Bergeron said he considers street racing a sport and people who do doughnuts in the middle of the road or speed through residential neighborhoods are not part of it.
“I think they are morons. I mean they are driving around just looking to hurt people, hurt themselves for no reason,” Bergeron said.
Bergeron said the races he takes part in happen in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night.
“We do it on the street, and it is illegal but we are doing it out of the city away from anybody … we like to call in Mexico we go so far out,” Bergeron said.
Neighbors near Shadow Rock Park said cars do doughnuts in front of their homes and speed down their streets.
“We've had pieces of tires come up on our front yard,” said a neighbor, Mike, who didn't want to share his last name for fear of retaliation.
Another neighbor, Jose, said his daughter fell off her bike getting out of the way of a car.
“I was pretty furious you know but there is nothing I can do,” Jose said.
“Doing it with children around it just stupidity … We live in the desert you can drive away from people by hundreds of miles why are you doing it in a neighborhood?,” Bergeron questioned of those participating in the dangerous driving.
Bergeron said groups came from Los Angeles about two years ago bringing what he calls “sideshows” to town.
“It just bad news when these kids do this. It ruins it for the rest of us,” Bergeron said.
Before COVID-19, drivers used to be able to race on the track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway at what was once called Midnight Mayhem. Bergeron understands that drivers who used to race there may need an outlet, but said city roads are not the right place.
