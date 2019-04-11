LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a man living in Las Vegas was convicted of possessing child pornography after a one-day bench trail.
Gilbert Davila Jr., 55, has also been previously convicted in California of "unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts with a minor under 14," according to prosecutors. He was found guilty on one-count of possessing child pornography in Las Vegas.
Between August and October 2017, federal prosecutors said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from an "email service provider" that child pornography had possibly been uploaded by a user.
The report went to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prosecutors said. Investigators obtained a search warrant for information regarding the person who uploaded the child pornography. A search warrant was also issued for Davila's home.
The search warrant later revealed the same user had more than 600 images of "child sexual exploitation and child abuse material," according to federal prosecutors. Davila was interviewed by law enforcement after the warrant was executed to search his home.
During his interview with police, Davila confessed he had been looking at child pornography for approximately four to five years and "that he had a problem," prosecutors said. Davila also confessed he had factory-reset his phone on his way to the interview to delete all images of child pornography he had saved on his phone.
Davila is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, according to federal prosecutors. The maximum penalty he faces is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Anyone with any information about possible child sexual exploitation was urged to contact the NCMEC at www.cybertipline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.