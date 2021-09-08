LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Concerned parents at Desert Oasis High School are speaking out following days of air conditioning problems inside the school.
FOX5 heard from parents and students who say it's hotter inside than outside.
"There was literally like puddles of sweat on the desk because of how bad it was," said one student.
Temperatures neared 110 degrees on Wednesday as an excessive heat warning was extended into Thursday.
The school said air conditioning units haven't been working in most of the school for the past few days.
One parent said the problem has carried over from last week and it has many wondering why it wasn't fixed over the long weekend.
"It's just frustrating. I feel like they can work faster to get this fixed. And if not, there has to be some type of alternative option instead of them being in a hot class. I mean, that's 30 to 40 students a class," she said.
Desert Oasis officials said the school is working to find the source of the problem and come up with a permanent fix. In the meantime, they're telling students to dress appropriately and bring extra water to school.
Read the full notice to parents below from Principal Jennifer Boeddeker:
In an effort to communicate issues within our school community, I want to update you on the air conditioning issues that have occurred within our school over the past few days.
Clark County School District facilities personnel have been working to determine what is causing our air conditioning unit issues and to find a solution to permanently remedy the problem. The air conditioning is working in most of the school. Please rest assured that if a classroom is too hot, we will move the entire class to another room or area in the school.
Our first and foremost concern is the safety and comfort of our students and staff. We urge students and staff alike, to dress appropriately and to drink plenty of liquids. We encourage you to send extra water with your student or they can refill a water bottle in one of the drinking fountains around the school.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any concerns, questions, or need school assistance please don't hesitate to contact the school at 702-799-6881. Your support and understanding related to this matter is greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.