LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After more than 20 years in Las Vegas, a priest has been added to the an official List of Credibly Accused Clergy for alleged abuse estimated to have occurred in New Orleans between 1975 and 1981.
Reverend Henry Brian Highfill was added to the Diocese of Las Vegas' list on Friday. The diocese reports receiving information on Wednesday that the Archdiocese of New Orleans added Highfill's name to its List of Credibly Accused Clergy.
The diocese said that Highfill was not immediately added to the Las Vegas list after it was first contacted on August 27, 2018 about the alleged abuse, because of a request from the Archdiocese of New Orleans to wait until it finished its own investigation.
"This contact triggered an immediate investigation and resulted in Father Highfill's suspension by the Diocese of Las Vegas from public ministry on August 28, 2018, which still remains in effect," said David Roger, member of the Diocese of Las Vegas independent Review Board and former Clark County District Attorney.
The Diocese of Las Vegas said that the Archdiocese of New Orleans suspended Highfill in November 2018.
From March 1999 to 2005, Reverend Henry Brian Highfill served at at least seven Las Vegas parishes. The diocese says that there has been no accusation or information of any abuse incidents in Las Vegas.
The diocese provided a list of Highfill's pastoral assignments in Las Vegas:
- March 1999 St. Joseph Husband of Mary
- March 2000 St. John Neuman
- July 2000 Our Lady of Las Vegas
- November 2001 St. Francis de Sales
- August 2002 Prince of Peace
- 2002 Chaplain for Serra East
- 2003-2005 St. Christopher Catholic Church
(1) comment
Had a retired priest,murdered not long ago up in anthem,someone figured him out !
