LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body found inside a car in Chinatown last week was a previously missing Las Vegas restaurant owner.
Sharon Harrell, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 23. A car registered in her name was found by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 28.
A body was found inside the vehicle, but at the time of the vehicle's discovery, the individual could not be positively identified at the scene.
The coroner's office had not determined Harrell's cause or manner of death as of Sept. 3.
