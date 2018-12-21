LAS VEGAS -- The deadline to mail gifts in time for Christmas is approaching quickly.
Saturday, Dec. 22 is the last day to get express guarantee from the U.S. Postal Service.
“Every year this is our busiest time,” said Myla De Los Santos, USPS Supervisor. “Because of teamwork, we’re able to give the gifts to everyone. A lot of people, I noticed are being patient, and that’s what we need this year.”
The main office on Sunset and Paradise is open until 9 p.m. Friday night, and closes Saturday at 4 pm.
