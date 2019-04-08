LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar paid a visit to Las Vegas Monday.
Their arrival comes just days after President Donald Trump spoke in Las Vegas to the Republican Jewish Coalition.
Sanders and Klobuchar addressed The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), North America’s largest airline and rail union. IAM members are in town for their annual transportation council at the Paris Las Vegas.
Both candidates are seeking an endorsement from the union that represents more than 160,000 members of companies like American Airlines, Amtrak, United Airlines, BNSF Railway and more.
Klobuchar talked about her family’s strong history with unions.
"I stand before you today as the granddaughter of union member… As the daughter of a union member newspaper man and the daughter of a union member teacher and the first woman elected to the Unites States Senate from the state of Minnesota,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “And a candidate for the president of the United States. That is what unions are all about."
Meanwhile, Sen. Sanders talked about his past legislative support for unions, vowing to return power to the working and middle classes.
"It is not too much to say that we need an economy that pays our workers decent wages,” said Sen. Sanders. “That provides health care to all of our people that makes certain that every kid in this country has the ability to get an education regardless of their parent's income."
IAM isn’t expected to select a candidate to sponsor until the 2020 primary. Sanders and Klobuchar are the first set of candidates to speak for IAM.
