LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona this week.
According to his campaign website, the president will visit the Laughlin sister city for a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at noon MST/11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, October 28.
The event will be held at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 2550 Laughlin View Drive. Doors open at 9 a.m. MST/8 a.m. PST.
The President is expected to speak in Goodyear, Arizona later that day.
His son, Eric Trump, is holding two Nevada events on Tuesday. First, he will be in Reno for a campaign event at the Atlantis Resort. Later in the day, he'll speak at a Latinos for Trump event in Las Vegas.
Bullhead City is about 90 minute southeast of Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.