LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Carson City on Sunday, the campaign confirmed.
The President is expected to deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Carson City Airport, 2600 E. College Parkway.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event is scheduled for 4 p.m.
This will be Trump's first visit to the Silver State since testing revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19.
