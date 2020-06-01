LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump discussed the federal response to civil unrest Monday following days of protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd.
Trump said he was mobilizing all available national forces "until the violence has been quelled."
- Ending the riots and lawlessness by deploying the National Guard
- Deploying officers to prevent
- Enforcing 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C.
Trump said if governors did not use the National Guard, he would act on the Insurrection Act of 1807. The Act allowed the president to deploy military troops in the United States to respond to civil disobedience.
"It allows the President, at the request of a state government, to federalize the National Guard and to use the remainder of the Armed Forces to suppress an insurrection against that state's government. It further allows for the President to do the same in a state without the explicit consent of a state's government if it becomes impracticable to enforce federal laws through ordinary proceedings or if states are unable to safeguard its inhabitants' civil rights," per Wikipedia.
It was last used in 1992 during the Los Angeles Riots.
Police set off tear gas bombs trying to disperse protesters before President Donald Trump was to address the nation.
There was a strong police presence and officers moved to get the protesters away from Lafayette Park, across from the White House.
About 1,000 demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
