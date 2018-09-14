LAS VEGAS (FOX5) President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Las Vegas on Sept. 20.
The 7:00 p.m. rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center is part of Trump's midterm campaign tour. It is the eleventh Nevada rally for Trump, and the seventh since he first began his race for president in June 2015, according to a Trump spokesperson.
The convention center is located at 3150 Paradise Road in Las Vegas.
The event is general admission attendance and doors open at 4:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.