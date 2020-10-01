LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump wrote.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The went into quarantine after coming into close contact with top aide Hope Hicks, who recently tested positive for the virus.
Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.
CNN, AP contributed to this report.
