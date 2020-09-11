LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Trump's reelection campaign has announced new details for his rally Sunday in Las Vegas.
According to the campaign, Trump will host a Latinos for Trump Roundtable at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip at 10 a.m.
Following that event, Trump will then host a "Great American Comeback Event" at Xtreme Manufacturing, 8390 Eastgate Road, at 7:00 p.m.
This event is general admission and doors open at 4 p.m., the campaign said.
Attendees must register online and can only register for up to two tickets per mobile phone number.
The change of venue comes after his first location, Cirrus Aviation near McCarran airport in Las Vegas, was reportedly canceled on Wednesday.
