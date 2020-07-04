LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Richard J. Haskins, the president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos, died on Saturday, the company announced.
In a brief statement on July 4, the company said Haskins died in a watercraft accident while on vacation in Michigan.
"The entire Station Casinos family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Haskins family," the statement said.
The Board of Directors of the company is set to make announcements of succession "in the coming days," they said.
According to Frank Fertitta III, the CEO and chairman of Red Rock Resorts, Haskins had been with the company for 25 years.
"He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all," Fertitta said in a written statement. "It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.