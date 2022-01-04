LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives for the family of Sen. Harry Reid confirmed Tuesday afternoon that President Joe Biden will be in attendance at the late senator's memorial service on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Representatives for Reid announced last week that a memorial service to honor former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Center for the Preforming Arts in downtown Las Vegas.
The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, ahead of Saturday's service in Las Vegas.
AP reported that leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.
Reid, 82, died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.
