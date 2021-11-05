LAS VEGAS (AP) — The White House announced that the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law's Associate Dean and Professor Anne Traum has been nominated to one of two U.S. District Court vacancies in Nevada.
If approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dean Traum would fill a seat in Northern Nevada that has been open since 2016. Traum and District Court Judge Cristina Silver were selected from a list of candidates vetted by Nevada's bipartisan judicial commissions established by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.
The nominations will next be sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review and a confirmation hearing.
Traum joined the UNLV Law in 2008 where she teaches federal courts, criminal procedure, co-directs the misdemeanor clinic and directs the appellate clinic. She served as associate dean for experiential legal education from 2013 to 2015 and was again appointed to that role in 2021.
Before joining UNLV Law faculty, Traum served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the District of Nevada and as a civil assistant U.S. Attorney in Nevada. She was also a trial attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
