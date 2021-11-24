LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christmas tree lots are popping up across the valley. If you are buying this year, be prepared to pay more.
“Eighty-five dollars is going to be the cheapest tree,” said Justin Powers, a vendor from Michigan who has been selling trees in Las Vegas for more than 20 years.
His trees in Michigan are still about eight years away from maturing, so he’s been looking all year for growers who would sell to him.
“This year, we’ve had to source trees from anywhere we could because of a major shortage,” he said.
High costs to ship trees and a supply chain issue are to blame but this supply chain issues dates back more than a decade.
Back in 2008, tree prices bottomed out.
According to Powers, many growers quit planting while others simply planted fewer saplings. “Growers were not willing to invest in a 10-year growth to get paid,” he said.
It takes that long for trees to be tall enough to bring to market.
This year, Powers is only bringing blue spruce and Serbian spruce to sell and even those trees were hard to find or were too costly at the wholesale level.
“I didn’t want to be gouging the prices. I’m just hoping to turn a profit,” he added.
Power’s tree lot is at Flamingo Road near Fort Apache Road is open for business.
