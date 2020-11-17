LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 15,000 energy customers were affected by outages on Tuesday.
As of noon, NV Energy's website showed 15,572 customers affected by power outages. Within 10 minutes, the website showed less than 50 customers affected by outages.
NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuritt said energy was restored by 12:27 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure in a substation.
