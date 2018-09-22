A piece of an awning from someone's home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley caused a large power outage in the area on Saturday afternoon.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and NV Energy responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, in between Craig and Alexander roads.
According to a tweet by the fire department, a gust of wind blew part of an awning from a home nearby into the power lines, causing a reported explosion followed by a large outage in the area.
As of 3:30 p.m., nearly 30,000 customers were without power in the area. NV Energy reported all outages repaired by 5:30 p.m.
No fires nor injuries were reported.
Authorities urged drivers to treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.
Viewer Andamo Hondo II drove past the point of incident and caught on camera what was reported to be an explosion.
