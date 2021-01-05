LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 1,800 customers were without power Tuesday morning in east Henderson.
NV Energy's outage map showed that 1,868 customers were affected.
At about 11:04 a.m., Henderson Police Department updated on Twitter that power had been restored.
