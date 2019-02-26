LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A power outage at Silverton Casino blacked out hotel rooms and restaurants Tuesday night.
Casino officials said the capacitor was not working but the generator was keeping lights on the casino floor.
Silverton said power was restored just before 6 p.m.
NV Energy said the cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting a fuse cabinet outside.
Hotel guest Bleu Tracy said he was stuck in the elevator when the outage began and when he got to his room, power was out in his room as well.
Casino officials said slot machines and table games remained operational during the outage.
