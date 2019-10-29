LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Potbelly Sandwich Shop has signed a multi-unit development deal with a Las Vegas franchisee to bring 10 restaurants to the valley.
According to a representative for Potbelly, locations for two of the 10 restaurants are already set. Both locations, which are being built from scratch, are projected to open in January 2020.
One eatery will be located at Rainbow and the 215, next to a new In-N-Out Burger. The second eatery will be near St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street, across from Costco.
The additional eight locations will be announced at a later time.
The franchisee, Eric Persson, is the co-founder and co-owner of Maverick Gaming LLC, a group that owns several casino properties in northern Nevada and Washington state.
“I’m thrilled to break into the fast casual restaurant segment with a proven brand,” said Persson. “Potbelly hits the mark on exactly what I am seeking to diversify my portfolio. I’m excited to help grow the brand and bring it to a new market.”
