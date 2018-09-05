LAS VEGAS (FOX5) As the city of Las Vegas tries to figure out how to allow for legal public marijuana consumption, some Las Vegans may be surprised to find there is already one pot lounge in the valley.
“We have the game room, yoga lounge, retail room, snack lounge,” Tabitha Thompson of Paint and Puff said.
The company on Western Avenue also has painting.
“We can fit about 50 to 60 people in here,” Tyrone Thompson said referencing a large studio decorated with canvasses.
Tyrone and Tabitha started Paint and Puff two years ago.
“We sell everything here from edibles, to vape pens, pipes, CBD joints,” Tyrone said.
The Thompsons said Paint and Puff has the only consumption license in all of Nevada.
“The city worked with us and gave us a vaping license,” Tyrone said.
But there is a catch, Paint and Puff only allows for consumption of CBD products, no THC.
“When you come in and pay for a painting class we give you a CBD cartridge, and CBD pen. The cartridge is yours to take home,” Tabitha said.
The Thompsons said they hope that’ll change soon as the city works to allow for THC pot lounges, and when that happens, they are in good shape.
“If the city gives us the thumbs up, we’re ready to go,” Tabitha said.
Jason Sturtsman is a cannabis consultant, and has been working with Paint and Puff. Sturtsman was also one of the original owners of Beauty Bar, downtown. It was the very first bar in Fremont East. But since, he's focused his efforts on cannabis and more recently, Paint and Puff.
“This is going to be the first social lounge in all of the state of Nevada because as you can see, they are ready to go.”
Even though Tabitha and Tyrone have their business running like a well-oiled machine, they still have some surprises for when THC pot lounges get the green light.
“I can’t tell you all my secrets,” Tabitha said laughing.
City officials said they hope to have the first lounge open by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.