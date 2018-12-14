USPS Delivery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - There's still time! The United States Postal Service announced shipping deadlines for the 2018 holiday season, to ensure packages get delivered before Christmas Day. 

The Postal Service recommended the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

  • Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground
  • Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express®
  • Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 20 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 20 – Priority Mail
  • Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
  • Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
  • Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

"Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season."

