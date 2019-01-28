HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A person was shot in what appeared to be a dispute between neighbors in a Henderson apartment complex on Monday night.
Henderson Police officers responded to the Remington Canyon Apartment Homes near American Pacific Drive and Gibson Road about 6 p.m.
Arriving officers found a person with a gunshot wound, Henderson Police spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition but was stable Monday night.
The suspect, believed to be an adult man, had not been caught. No other information about the suspect was immediately available.
Rothmeyer said she expects more information to be available on Tuesday morning.
