LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a barricade situation in the northwest valley on Saturday.
According to Metro Police Lt. Richard Meyers, officers were called to the 8100 block of West Charleston Avenue at 6:23 a.m. in regards to a robbery carjacking.
During their investigation, police were led to the area of North Durango and Grand Teton drives, Meyers said. A possible suspect had barricaded his or herself inside a residence and refused to come out.
The barricade was over about 6:45 p.m. Police said they did not find the suspect.
