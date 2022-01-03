LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A staffing agency is recruiting ambassadors for the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.
According to a posting from PrideStaff, the temporary event hosting/guest relation positions help greet guests and ensure a fun and safe atmosphere.
As part of the position, ambassadors will provide information, direction assistance and other guest services, as well as hospitality support.
While the positions are paid, they do not include game access.
The posting indicates the position is $17 per hour with multiple part-time shifts available (morning, afternoon and evening shifts). Among other requirements, perspective candidates must commit to working a minimum of four shifts between the event, be at least 18 years old and agree to a background check. Ambassadors will be required to wear a face covering.
For a full list of requirements and to apply, visit: pridestaff.com/nhl. Those with questions are asked to contact PrideStaff's Las Vegas office with questions: 702-395-5314.
NHL All-Star Weekend is set to be held Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas.
