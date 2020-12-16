LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although the LVCVA will not be hosting its annual fireworks show on New Year's Eve this year amid the pandemic, a portion of the Las Vegas Strip will still be closed to vehicle traffic.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Boulevard South from Spring Mountain to Mandalay Bay (Russell Road) will be closing to vehicle traffic on New Year's Eve.
In years past, the area closed from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road, LVMPD said.
The department said that there's no decision for any closures in the Downtown area at this time.
In terms of the timing for when the closures will be in place, LVMPD said that depending on any crowds, shutdowns should begin around 6:30 p.m. or so.
