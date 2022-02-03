LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising motorists that a portion of the Strip will be closed Thursday afternoon for an event.
According to a post from LVMPD on Facebook, the closure is to accommodate an event related to the NHL All-Star game.
LVMPD advises that the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd. will be shutdown between Flamingo and Bellagio Drive from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
"Traffic will be heavier than normal in this area already, so make a plan and expect delays around The Strip!" the department noted.
