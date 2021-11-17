LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management will hold a virtual public comment Thursday night for stakeholders to weigh in on proposed changes to the Calico Basin area of Red Rock National Conservation Area.
Calico Basin, which currently is a fee-free area frequented by rock climbers, could see a fee station installed, according to a draft plan from the BLM.
The Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition on Monday posted on social media, encouraging members and local climbers to submit their comments and tune in on Thursday. The coalition pointed out that a fee station might also affect the hours that the area can be accessed.
"The plan includes a fee system with a gate and operating hours similar to the scenic loop," the Facebook post said.
The public comment period will remain open until Dec. 8. The BLM has said the goal is to "enhance recreational experiences" in the area.
“This plan proposes to improve and enhance recreational experiences in the Calico Basin,” said Josh Travers, Red Rock/Sloan Field Office Assistant Manager. “This will be done by formally identifying allowed trail uses; identifying rock climbing zones; improving signage and visitor information; and providing a long-term, sustainable funding program for the basin.”
The Nov. 18 virtual public comment will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. More information is available here: https://www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/calicobasinramp-home
The public also can email comments to the BLM at BLM_NV_SNDO_RR_CalicoBasinRAMP_EA@blm.gov or send a letter to BLM Red Rock/Sloan Field Office, ATTN: Calico Basin RAMP at 4701 N. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89130.
Comments must be submitted by Dec. 8.
The BLM's draft Recreation Area Management Plan for Calico Basin area is available below:
Calico Basin Draft RAMP and EA_508_1 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
