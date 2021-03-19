LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas are teaming up to host a pop-up food giveaway on Saturday.
According to a post shared by McCurdy on Twitter, they will be distributing 2,000 boxes of free groceries and protein to those in need. Each basket contains 30-40 pounds of assorted, essential food items (protein, starch, fresh fruits and vegetables and more), according to the post.
CLARK COUNTY: This Saturday we'll be distributing another 2000 boxes of free groceries & protein to those in need. Please RT & share with friends and family.— Commissioner William McCurdy II (@CommishMcCurdy) March 19, 2021
When: March 20, 8am-1pm
Where: Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Ln, LV pic.twitter.com/AKNDLD9qG0
The giveaway will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane.
Food baskets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Recipients must wear a face mask at all times while picking up food, organizers note.
