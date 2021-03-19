Fruits and vegetables at market

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas are teaming up to host a pop-up food giveaway on Saturday.

According to a post shared by McCurdy on Twitter, they will be distributing 2,000 boxes of free groceries and protein to those in need. Each basket contains 30-40 pounds of assorted, essential food items (protein, starch, fresh fruits and vegetables and more), according to the post.

The giveaway will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane.

Food baskets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Recipients must wear a face mask at all times while picking up food, organizers note.

