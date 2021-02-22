LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reopen on March 5, the property announced Monday.
The Pool Marquee will be open to guests 21+ with reservations.
A statement from the property said they will offer expanded seating areas and new bungalow cabanas. The news comes as Gov. Steve Sisolak recently announced a timeline for easing capacity restrictions on businesses.
The pool will be open 11 a.m. to sunset each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.