PAHRUMP -- A man in Pahrump is spending tens of thousands of dollars to repair his sinking home due to a fine, powdery substance known as “poof dirt.”
Abel Hilario noticed the problem when his son was playing with a ball in the house. The ball rolled from one end of the house to the other without anyone touching it.
“That’s when we got a clue that the house is sinking,” Hilario said.
The home is near the intersection of East Dandelion Street and Homestead Road -- a neighborhood known for its problems with “poof dirt.”
Former Nye County commissioner Dan Schinhofen said before 1998, contractors built homes without giving the soil a second thought.
"We now have good controls in place to keep our hands on contractors," Schinhofen said. "To keep our eye on them, that they're doing the right thing."
Hilario's house was built before the controls kicked in. He isn't the only one having problems. A section of parking lot at The Courtyard Apartments nearby is sinking and off limits to tenants.
"This is a recent development. We've been here seven years and it wasn't up until this year," tenant Carla Warrington said.
College of Southern Nevada geology instructor Cynthia Shroba says Pahrump and Las Vegas are situated on former lake beds where the sediment is very fine.
According to Shroba, the underlying problem has to do with withdrawing water from underground aquifers.
"You take the water out of an aquifer and if you don't replace it at the same rate it's being withdrawn, then the aquifer collapses and the surface subsides," Shroba said.
Hilario paid $75,000 for the house and said he never read the home's listing remarks, which clearly say the home has foundation issues. Hilario also said the real estate agent never said a thing about why the home was listed at such a low price.
"In the end I am going to pay maybe $60,000 to $80,000 to fix the home," Hilario said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.