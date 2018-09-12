LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was stabbed and killed following an argument at a northeast valley gas station early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to the stabbing at Green Valley Grocers on the corner of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz at 5:42 a.m.
A female witness saw the woman and a man arguing in the parking lot. She went inside the store to ask the clerk for help, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
The pair ran outside to the parking lot and found the woman suffering from stab wounds.
They tried to render aid and called 9-1-1, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described her as a black female in her mid 30's.
The suspect is a white male, police said. He was last seen fleeing from the scene and has not been caught.
Police urged the public to contact the LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 with any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the victim after family notification.
