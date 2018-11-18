LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a fatal collision that left one pedestrian dead in the southeast valley Saturday night.
According to Metro, officers were called to the area of North Stephanie Street and Boulder Highway at 7:39 p.m. A woman was walking across Clark Street when she was stuck by an unknown vehicle.
Upon arrival, first responders took to the woman to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police said they did not have a description available.
It was currently unknown if the woman was jaywalking or not, according to police.
No additional details were immediately available. The collision is under investigation.
