LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Officers arrested a valley attorney for stealing $1.8 million from his clients since 2012, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Personal injury attorney Matthew Dunkley faces at least 39 counts of theft after police said he "misappropriated financial settlements" meant for victims. Police said he also took money from insurance companies that was intended to cover victims' medical bills.
Metro Police said its theft crimes bureau started getting reports in March of 2018 from victims who were represented by Dunkley. The victims said they never received their settlements and have been held personally responsible for unpaid medical bills.
Detectives asked that anyone with more information, or any clients of Dunkley Law who may be awaiting settlements and were victimized by the scheme to contact LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3483. Clear Counsel Law assumed some of the cases, but those clients may have still been victimized by Dunkley, police said.
Police said the cases date back to 2012, and one involved a 5-year-old child who was the victim of a dog attack.
Dunkley was arrested Monday the LVMPD Major Violators Section Repeat Offenders Program.
Gee, imagine that a dishonest attorney!!!!
