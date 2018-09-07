LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Clark County School District Police said officers used pepper spray to break up a fight between three female Desert Pines High School students Friday.
The fight happened at the school at dismissal time, around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Two students were fighting and a third joined in and was confrontational with officers, according to CCSD PD Captain Roberto Morales. They were each arrested.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.